[Photo Story]: Men’s Gymnastics Win Fourth Straight Pep Rally

Many of the Penn State athletic programs entertained a packed crowd in the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday evening in one of THON’s star attractions, the pep rally.

After 15 stirring performances, the judges narrowed it down to women’s volleyball and perennial powers, men’s gymnastics.

It was a photo finish between the two sides, as they both received enough praise from the crowd to go to a recount. In the end, men’s gymnastics maintained their dynasty for a fourth straight title.

Host PJ Mullen welcomed Sammy, Lizzy, and Sarah to the stage.

Sammy proclaimed himself as a wresting fanatic, and Mullen brought out the national champion himself- Bo Nickal. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Women’s soccer got things started with some well-done choreography. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Men’s tennis continued the festivities.

Mens soccer Renegaded, flipped, and hyped up the crowd to a raucous ovation.

Women’s golf also wowed the crowd with a USA-themed routine. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Men’s lacrosse didn’t disappoint. The team rocked cowboy hats and danced to “Timber” before the players tossed their hats to the crowd as Ke$ha’s verse came to a close. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Women’s field hockey got the crowd hyped to the Rocky theme as well as Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz.” You wanna talk about range? (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Women’s volleyball continued the festivities, sporting American flag pants and holding the Olympic Rings while “Big Rings” by Drake blared throughout the BJC.

Before the next performance, football stars Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, and Micah Parsons were welcomed on to the stage to a huge ovation.

The Cotton Bowl champions then impressed by dancing to “Party Up” by DMX.

Women’s rugby followed up Happy Valley’s finest highlighted by a nifty handspring.

Men’s golf came out with a bang, ripping off their pants to reveal hot pink shorts.

Men’s swimming and diving continued the American flag pants trend, and showed all their swag.

The Nittany Lion made an appearance, and completed 46 pushups for each hour he is standing on the floor. (Photo: Matt Sniegowski)

Women’s lacrosse teased an EDM drop before going into “Wavin’ Flag,” a throwback to the 2010 World Cup. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

The star attraction, three time defending champions men’s gymnastics, didn’t disappoint (obviously). The highlight was a crazy, rotating circle of limbs and pure athleticism.

The Lionettes, perhaps the only suitable following to men’s gymnastics, got the crowd rowdy with their patented jump split. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

After many stirring performances, the judges decided on the finalists: men’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball.

In the end, the dynasty prevailed in front of a packed BJC crowd. (Photo: Alysa Rubin)

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons