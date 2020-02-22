PSU news by
[Video] Nittany Lion Zach Sowa Does 46 Pushups FTK At THON 2020 Pep Rally

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/22/20 10:54 pm

More than a few Penn State celebrities made cameos during the THON 2020 pep rally. One was Zach Sowa, who has dressed as the Nittany Lion for the last three years and is dancing in THON this year, doing 46 pushups on stage — one for every hour he’s standing.

At the start of the pep rally, Sowa’s IDC partner Eric Gaspich, who’s also the Beaver Stadium Mic Man, introduced him and started an emphatic “We want the Lion” cheer. Midway through the pep rally, Gaspich returned to the stage to count off each pushup by Sowa.

The Lion seemed to have little issue getting through the slate of pushups. It’s almost like he’s been doing it for some of the best offenses in Penn State football history. Interestingly, 46 isn’t even close to a personal best for Sowa, who normally does one for each point scored by the football point. Penn State scored more than 60 points four times during his career as the Lion.

You can watch Sowa’s impressive feat below:

Dancing in THON is hard enough. But between doing 46 pushups/dancing alongside the Lionettes and yelling into a microphone to hype up the entire BJC, Sowa and Gaspich deserve extra kudos for their additional effort.

