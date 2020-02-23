Pink Horse Capitalizes On Blue Rival’s Slip Up To Win THON 2020 Crowd Race

THON continued to vary its classic car race crowd game early Sunday morning. This time, Pink Horse raced Blue Horse to section 114 in a race that was close until the end.

Overall, it was a drama filled event as the Pink and Blue horses fought neck-and-neck until just about the final turn.

Blue Horse began to slow down around section 108, possibly getting caught on a few letter displays, allowing Pink to pull ahead.

Blue seemed to give up at this point, as Pink had the clear advantage the rest of the way and even managed to cross the finish line several seconds before its lagging opponent.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.