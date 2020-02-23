PSU news by
Pink Horse Capitalizes On Blue Rival’s Slip Up To Win THON 2020 Crowd Race

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
2/23/20 3:40 am

THON continued to vary its classic car race crowd game early Sunday morning. This time, Pink Horse raced Blue Horse to section 114 in a race that was close until the end.

Overall, it was a drama filled event as the Pink and Blue horses fought neck-and-neck until just about the final turn.

Blue Horse began to slow down around section 108, possibly getting caught on a few letter displays, allowing Pink to pull ahead.

Blue seemed to give up at this point, as Pink had the clear advantage the rest of the way and even managed to cross the finish line several seconds before its lagging opponent.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020

The surprises never stop at THON!

