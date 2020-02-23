Pink Horse Capitalizes On Blue Rival’s Slip Up To Win THON 2020 Crowd Race
THON continued to vary its classic car race crowd game early Sunday morning. This time, Pink Horse raced Blue Horse to section 114 in a race that was close until the end.
Overall, it was a drama filled event as the Pink and Blue horses fought neck-and-neck until just about the final turn.
Blue Horse began to slow down around section 108, possibly getting caught on a few letter displays, allowing Pink to pull ahead.
Blue seemed to give up at this point, as Pink had the clear advantage the rest of the way and even managed to cross the finish line several seconds before its lagging opponent.
