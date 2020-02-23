Power Ranking THON’s New Merchandise

Whether you’re just looking for something to keep you warm because you forgot your hoodie at home or you just really want some new merch, THON has got you covered when it comes to cool prints and graphics this year.

And since it’s been almost a full day now at THON, a power ranking of the best merch is in order, so here it is.

No. 10 White Bucket Hat

THON came through with the heat when it dropped this white bucket hat with the shuttershade embroidery on the front. I think it’s safe to say that anyone would find this bucket hat cool, and it would make for good blinders in the wee hours of the night. This hat costs $20.00.

No. 9 Students Taking Action Short Sleeve

This dri-fit comes in a grey-blue color way with bright blue lettering that says “Students Taking Action In The Fight Against Childhood Cancer.” This would be a great dri-fit to throw on over your Greek or org tank throughout the weekend if you get chilly, and it comes in at a price point of $15.

No. 8 2020 Dry Fit Black Logo Long Sleeve

This dri-fit comes in black and features the 2020 “Journey Together” logo. This would be a great purchase for throwing on over your Greek tank or your org shirt. Coming in at $20, this dri-fit makes the cut.

No. 7 THON 1973 Crewneck

This colorful crewneck gives us 80s vibes when it comes to this one. It features a colorful “THON” lettering design on the front as well as a colorful design on the back that says “THON 1973.” This crewneck comes in at #7 because of its colors and crispness. It will run you $30.

#6 Dance Marathon Short Sleeve

This short sleeve takes on the appearance of a classic Penn State crest t-shirt, except it features collegiate lettering and a circular graphic in the middle that shows the Four Diamonds and says “For The Kids.” This t-shirt is really cool and would be a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Coming in at No. 6, this shirt costs $15.

No. 5 Greetings From THON Short Sleeve

This shirt comes in a light beige color way and includes the classic “Greetings From” graphic but with a Four Diamonds twist. The front of the shirt includes a cool new FTK design that shows hands making the Four Diamonds symbol. All-in-all, this is a fresh take on a classic design, and at a price point of $15.00, this comes in at No. 5 on the list.

No. 4 2020 Comfort Color Logo Short Sleeves

These t-shirts include a new logo on them, which includes people on the ring of a planet with the words “Journey Together” on it. On the front of the shirt is the classic THON logo. This shirt comes in sea foam, blue jean, and berry, and is the perfect addition for a frat boy’s already comfort colors-filled wardrobe. At a price point of $15, this shirt comes in at No. 4.

No. 3 FTK Joggers

These joggers are changing the game. For one, they feature a new FTK. These would make for a good addition to the wardrobe or to pair with other THON merch if you really want to go all out. At a price of $25, these joggers come in at No. 3 on the list.

No. 2 “For The Kids” Long Sleeve

This long sleeve comes in black and features a cool graphic on the front that says “For The Kids” and also features a blue-outlined “Penn State Dance Marathon” down the sleeve. This might be the coolest shirt THON has ever created, which makes this No. 2 best clothing item to buy at THON.

#1 THON Embroidered Hoodie

THON really went hard when they created this almost streetwear-inspired creme-colored hoodie that would look good dressed up or dressed down. Coming in at a price of $40.00, the material and overall quality seem on point, making this the #1 best clothing item to purchase at THON.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author