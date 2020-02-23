Speed-Painter Cody Sabol Shocks Crowd With Nittany Lion Painting At THON

For the second year in a row, speed painter Cody Sabol took the stage at THON to showcase his talent with a packed crowd in the BJC. This year, Sabol again took just around ten minutes for the final image to be apparent to spectators.

Before beginning his painting, Sabol dedicated the painting to his parents, who are both alumni of Penn State. He also gave Penn State a shoutout, much to the pleasure of the crowd, calling it the, “greatest university in the world.”

He then begins painting the canvas upside down with his hands, which adds to the audience’s confusion before the final image is truly visible.

Last year, Sabol created an impressive Saquon Barkley painting, and gave away the practice trials to lucky fans who DMed him and explained why THON has changed their lives.

The final reveal of the massive Nittany Lion caused the BJC to erupt into cheers when Sabol flipped the painting for all to see.

Sabol ended his impressive artistic performance with a shoutout to all those participating in THON this weekend.

“Be proud of what you’re doing here,” Sabol said. “This is amazing”.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]