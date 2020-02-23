Students Break Out A Nintendo Switch During Final Hours Of THON 2020

When you’ve been at THON for what feels like an eternity and you’ve heard “Don’t Stop Believin'” about 100 times, you start to search for things to distract yourself from your exhaustion. Taking laps around the concourse, getting food out of restlessness, and playing Heads Up are typical activities that THON volunteers partake in.

But a group of students in section 123 particularly switched it up with a new activity to distract them: playing Super Smash Bros on a Nintendo Switch — apparently the fake Mario Kart races weren’t cutting it for them.

Students Samantha Calus, Alex Pack, Will Lehmann, and Deirdre Hall came up with the genius idea of bringing a Nintendo Switch into the BJC during THON 2020. They all represent various clubs like as Thespians, Singing Lions, and NRT, decided to bring a Nintendo Switch into THON on Sunday. During one of the slower points of the early morning, they decided to break it out to keep themselves occupied.

These students weren’t the only ones turning to video games to pass the time, though.

“We decided to bring the Switch after we saw someone with a DS in the crowd yesterday,” Pack said.

Undeniably, people-watching is one of the most entertaining aspects of THON and it’s fascinating to see how creative volunteers can really get when looking for ways to keep themselves busy. Not to mention, it’s refreshing to see new ideas surface rather than seeing faces staring at their own phones.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON