Students Break Out A Nintendo Switch During Final Hours Of THON 2020
When you’ve been at THON for what feels like an eternity and you’ve heard “Don’t Stop Believin'” about 100 times, you start to search for things to distract yourself from your exhaustion. Taking laps around the concourse, getting food out of restlessness, and playing Heads Up are typical activities that THON volunteers partake in.
But a group of students in section 123 particularly switched it up with a new activity to distract them: playing Super Smash Bros on a Nintendo Switch — apparently the fake Mario Kart races weren’t cutting it for them.
Students Samantha Calus, Alex Pack, Will Lehmann, and Deirdre Hall came up with the genius idea of bringing a Nintendo Switch into the BJC during THON 2020. They all represent various clubs like as Thespians, Singing Lions, and NRT, decided to bring a Nintendo Switch into THON on Sunday. During one of the slower points of the early morning, they decided to break it out to keep themselves occupied.
These students weren’t the only ones turning to video games to pass the time, though.
“We decided to bring the Switch after we saw someone with a DS in the crowd yesterday,” Pack said.
Undeniably, people-watching is one of the most entertaining aspects of THON and it’s fascinating to see how creative volunteers can really get when looking for ways to keep themselves busy. Not to mention, it’s refreshing to see new ideas surface rather than seeing faces staring at their own phones.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday
Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON
Your THON 2020 Final Four Line Dances
This is a historic Final Four as this year is the first THON without a performance by Morale captains after committee changed names to Dancer Relations in 2016.
Send this to a friend
Comments