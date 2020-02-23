Takeaways From Penn State Football Freshmen’s Pep Rally Routine

Penn State football’s THON Pep Rally performance wasn’t enough to break men’s gymnastics’ airtight lock on the annual title. It did, however, give the BJC crowd a glimpse of the talent that will rock Beaver Stadium across the street for the next several seasons.

Traditionally, Penn State football’s incoming and redshirt utilizers perform the team’s THON Pep Rally routine, giving Penn Staters a glimpse of the athleticism, rhythm, and chemistry of the latest additions to the program.

Here are a few things that stood out from the groups telling, if not ultimately competitive, performance.

Brandon Smith‘s Vertical Jump

Smith, a rising sophomore linebacker from Louisa, Virginia, showed off his impressive hops during the team’s routine. Apart from being an obvious indication of his athleticism, Smith’s performance makes it clear that we’re in for some high-flying chest-bump celebrations after the defense makes a big play.

Dvon Ellies Can Dance

The freshman defensive tackle from Burtonsville, Maryland proved that he could bust a move on the dance floor at the Pep Rally. That rhythm could be useful on the field, if only for the purpose of another cool celebration (possibly a dual-effort with Smith).

Devyn Ford’s Acrobatics

The rising sophomore running back from Stafford, Virginia made his mark on the Pep Rally proceedings with a backflip. You have to have confidence — and flexibility to pull off a backflip in front of a crowd like Saturday’s, especially inside limited stage space. That’s the kind of daring he’ll need to bring to Penn State’s already bold running back coalition.

Team Chemistry Is High

The team’s Pep Rally unit showed that it can stick to a routine and work well together. Hopefully this translates to its work off the stage and on the field.

