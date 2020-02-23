THON Chairs Share The Best & Hardest Parts Of Their Job

While THON weekend is one of the most exciting times on campus, it is so much more than those 46 hours. THON volunteers work hard all through out the year whether it be through a special interest org, club, or Greek life. Someone has to be the one to keep track of year long efforts and that person is typically the THON chair.

THON chairs work hard year-round to engage their organizations in fundraisers and activities with their THON families. While the job is plenty of fun, there are of course some hardships along the way.

A few THON chairs took some time to reflect on the best of times and the hardest.

Madison Gianvito- Orchesis Dance Company

Best Part: “The best part about being THON chair is seeing all of the progress that my team made this and getting the chance to spend time with our THON families at THON.”

Hardest Part: “The hardest part about organizing everything as a THON chair is definitely making sure that we get everything in for the deadlines and motivating people to stay in the stands and keeping everyone entertained.”

Stephen DeLeo-Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity partnered with Rêve Dance Company

Best Part: “The best part of being a THON chair is knowing that you’re making a difference. Being able to see the kids on the floor and knowing your making an impact on their lives.”

Hardest Part: “Getting everyone to come out and be involved in all of the events. A lot of people don’t understand how important THON is and the lasting impact it has on THON children and their families. That’s the most important thing.”

Alysa Chappell, Sigma Alpha

Best: “The best part of being THON chair is working all year to then come to THON weekend and see all your hard work and time pay off because everyone is here having fun. You get to see all the magic happen.”

Hardest: “The hardest part is keeping members involved when it can be kind of taxing because there can be a lot of fundraising and events. We have four families, so we always have something going on with them. It’s just hard sometimes to keep up the stamina throughout the year since we start so early and go all the way to February.”

Lilian LeVan, Penn State York

Best Part: “The best is being part of the org and getting a whole group of people together all to do one mission which is to help fund research and help the kids who are going through this hard time.”

Hardest: “The hardest part is getting everyone on the same page. With the org, there are so many people and so many different personalities that it’s hard to get them all on the same page.”

Sarah Baumann, Phi Epsilon Kappa*

Best: “[The best part of THON chair has] definitely been being able to stand in the stands with people that you really love and are some of your closet friends. Being able to hold the signs and do the line dance together. One of our frat brothers, Mary Kate, is dancing so it’s super rewarding to be able to see her down there and doing all of her hard work.”

Hardest Part: “I think maybe the hardest part has been standing so far and remembering what you’re here for, why you’re doing it. I would say it’s all super rewarding and it’s all worth it.”



*Baumann is standing in this weekend for Jacob May, who is the typical THON chair. May is dancing this weekend for THON

