Vision To None Makes THON Debut, Invigorates BJC

First time THON performers and State College local staple Vision to None took the BJC stage at 3 a.m., but their set stood out from some of the other local cover bands that performed at THON this weekend.

A thumping bass drum started things off for the group as they slowly made their way into a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill.” He may not have made the most of his Game of Thrones cameo, but Mr. Sheeran can write a catchy tune, and Vision to None did him justice. The BJC seemed to agree as the chorus was belted out with gusto by the crowd each time.

“You guys are lit!” the band yelled before jolting right into “1985,” a true THON classic that no cover band can seem to go without playing. But Vision to None was able to give it plenty of energy and a new sound as the band played it at a faster-than-usual pace.

“I Love Rock n’ Roll” was up next on the docket, with plenty of “Yaow!”s being sent out by the band’s lead singer. The crowd was getting into it as well, giving Vision to None plenty of steam as it plowed through its set.

Some serious pop punk energy was up next, with “The Anthem” by Good Charlotte. No Blink 182 or Green Day followed that up, surprisingly. We didn’t get “Adam’s Song” next, but Vision to None kept the pop side of things going, launching into an interesting take on Jason Derulo’s “Want to Want Me.”

“Stacy’s Mom” was played next, and much like “1985” before it, the THON staple was given some interesting tweaks. Using their three mics setup, plenty of harmonies were thrown in, with an especially notable collaboration on the “just a towel on” lyric. Most bands tend to forget the harmonies in that song, but Vision to None made sure they didn’t.

The band went into the criminally underplayed “Backstreet’s Back,” which put their vocal chops to the test, and they succeed spectacularly. The crowd really got into this one, and that famous heaven scene from “This Is The End” came to mind immediately.

Vision to None was still rocking as 4 a.m. crept closer and “Shut Up And Dance” kept the BJC wide awake. It feels like a lifetime ago since “Closer” came out and electrified Beaver Stadium, but the band made it feel like just yesterday. Once again those harmonies came in, adding some freshness.

A little Rick Springfield came in next, with “Jessie’s Girl” adding some classic rock to the band’s pop-oriented setlist. Next came the immortal and indomitable “Dirty Little Secret” like a scream from the heavens. Smash Mouth was the only way to possibly follow that up, and “All Star” was the perfect choice.

“Take Me Home Tonight” came up next and “The Middle” followed right after. Jimmy Eat World was exactly what the doctor ordered early in the morning. The hits kept coming, with “Ocean Avenue” coming up right after.

Vision of None finished things off with a three song closer. “Stitches” started it off, but it was “The Downfall of Us All” that really brought it home, as the band gave their best screamo impression. They rocked it and the BJC took to the heaviness and loudness perfectly.

There are many ways to end a setlist of covers, and “Sugar We’re Going Down” is one of the correct choices. The band’s mantra from the start was energy, and a little Fallout Boy is a way to do exactly that. Vision of None stepped off the stage like champions.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a junior majoring in Secondary Education and minoring in Philosophy. He's a Philly sports fan, which causes him existential dread on the daily coupled with a deep distaste for the current state of Star Wars. Send him death threats at [email protected] and follow @m_paolizzi on Twitter for a near constant supply of second-hand embarrassment.