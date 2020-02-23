Your Guide To The BJC Water Fountains

When you’re at an event like THON, hydration is key.

It can be the difference between having a good time and a great time. Of course there are always water bottles sold at all the concessions, but not everyone can afford to pay so much money for a water bottle. Especially over the course of an entire weekend.

Instead, many people opt to bring either an empty reusable water bottle or an empty plastic water bottle to fill once they get into the BJC. In order to save everyone time, I went around to find what water fountain is the best in the BJC.

Sections 119 & 120:

My first adventure to the water fountain took me to the one located right outside of sections 119 and 120. When I first arrived, the line was a little long for just any old regular water fountain but moved very quickly. After waiting about 5 minutes I was able to finally fill up my water. The water tasted surprisingly good for a water fountain and was refreshing. In addition this specific fountain had a bunch of concession stands right next it like Cinnamon Roasted and Dippin’ Dots.

Sections 108 & 109:

When I arrived at this fountain, I was again underwhelmed by its lackluster appearance it, but it got the job done yet again. This line was not too long compared to the one above. I’ve also determined that the streams for the regular water fountains are very inconsistent and often get the bottle all wet if you are using a plastic water bottle. My advice is to use a reusable water bottle with these ones, so there’s a bigger top. This water fountain was also right next to a station with a bunch of face tattoos, wristbands, and chapstick.

Sections 102 & 103:

Yet again, another plain old water fountain. This line is one of the better ones that I have found and only took a few short minutes. This water didn’t taste bad at all but it had a little bit of a different flavor compared to the rest but nonetheless, was still very refreshing. There was also plenty of games to play right around it and also has the official THON store near it.

Sections 125 & 126:

When I approached this water fountain there was a very long line. I wondered why until it was so long until behold, the holy grail. It was the only water fountain in the concourse to have the nice filter that automatically pours for you. Right next to it is another fountain that is not filtered but no one even attempted at using that one. Everyone seemed to realize that the filtered one is ALWAYS better.

The Verdict:

All in all, the water at the BJC is pretty good. One might even say great, but the water fountain that is right outside sections 125 & 126 has the best. The filtered water simply tastes better while also being cold. Yes, the line can be a little long, but it’s worth it for sure.

