Penn State Hoops Falls To No. 16 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State men’s basketball tumbled to No. in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after a winless week of action.

The Nittany Lions (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) lost to Illinois 62-56 at the Bryce Jordan Center last Tuesday before falling 68-60 on the road against Indiana on Sunday.

Despite dropping consecutive games for the first time since January, Pat Chambers’ program is still in great shape when it comes to the conference and national equations. If the season ended today, Penn State would earn a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament as the conference’s No. 2 seed. The Nittany Lions are also a virtual lock to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

After struggling in 2018-19, Penn State is enjoying unprecedented levels of success in the AP Top 25 poll. The team was ranked No. 9 in the poll last week, which tied a program record for its best-ever ranking. It first entered the AP Top 25 poll on December 16 — the program’s first ranking since 1996.

Penn State has now featured in the poll for five consecutive weeks and nine total weeks this season. The Nittany Lions’ program record for consecutive weeks spent ranked by the AP is a 10-week stretch set back in 1996.

As far as the present is concerned, however, No. 16 Penn State has a pair of Big Ten rematches to deal with this week. The team will play Rutgers at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Iowa City for a contest against No. 18 Iowa at noon on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.