[Video] THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids
Well, folks. It’s official. THON 2020 raised $11,696,942.38 for the kids this weekend. The results were revealed by the dance marathon’s executive committee in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon to put an exclamation point on yet another exciting THON Weekend.
The total crushed the previous year’s sum by more than $1 million — an impressive feat considering THON’s new fundraising travel restrictions. However, it still fell short to THON’s overall record of $13,343,517.33, which was set in 2014.
Since 1977, when THON partnered with Four Diamonds, more than $167 million has been raised, not including this 2020’s efforts. One day we’ll dance in celebration, but until then, we dance For The Kids.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids
After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.
Our Best Features From THON 2020
If you were caught up in all the excitement and didn’t get a chance to take in the weekend’s best, biggest, and craziest stories, check out our favorites from THON 2020.
Send this to a friend
Comments