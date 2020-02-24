[Video] THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids

Well, folks. It’s official. THON 2020 raised $11,696,942.38 for the kids this weekend. The results were revealed by the dance marathon’s executive committee in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon to put an exclamation point on yet another exciting THON Weekend.

The total crushed the previous year’s sum by more than $1 million — an impressive feat considering THON’s new fundraising travel restrictions. However, it still fell short to THON’s overall record of $13,343,517.33, which was set in 2014.

Since 1977, when THON partnered with Four Diamonds, more than $167 million has been raised, not including this 2020’s efforts. One day we’ll dance in celebration, but until then, we dance For The Kids.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

