THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids

After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.

This surpasses THON’s fundraising total from 2019 ($10,621,683.76), but doesn’t quite live up to its overall record from 2014 of a whopping $13,343,517.33. No matter what the total is, 707 dancers stood for 46 hours this weekend in the fight against pediatric cancer, and that’s something all 16,000 THON volunteers should be proud of.

We’ve always known the THON total would plateau at some point, even after a ten-year record-breaking streak that ended in 2015. With all the changes introduced to the fundraising landscape, this year’s total is a testament to how committed THON volunteers truly are.

Since 1977, when THON partnered with Four Diamonds, more than $167 million has been raised, excluding this year’s efforts. One day we will dance in celebration, but until then we dance For The Kids.

If you’re already feeling nostalgic for THON Weekend 2020, you can reflect on all the special and memorable moments of the weekend by checking out our extensive coverage.

After what should be a long night of sleep for THON volunteers and dancers, the effort to break the record with next year’s final total starts tomorrow. Like it has for the last 46 years, Penn State will rise to the challenge and do it over again — all in pursuit of a cure.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.