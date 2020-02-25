Penn State Curling Club To Host First Ever Intercollegiate Match
The Penn State Curling Club will host Syracuse in its first ever intercollegiate match at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Pegula Ice Arena.
The matchup is a significant turning point for curling in Happy Valley, as the sport has struggled to find a place in the community through the years, with the Centre County Curling Club forming in 2014 and disbanding the following year.
Bobby Torres, the club’s president, said the matchup is a huge opportunity for the club and the future of college curling.
“It’s exciting for us to hold a match like this since we know it’s a huge step for both the club and the growth of college curling into a more well-known college sport,” Torres said. “We’ve been working with Syracuse and others to alter the rules of a typical curling match slightly to allow for a better fan experience and hopefully just as fun as any other college sport in the future. Hopefully in the next few years we will grow into a Penn State favorite home sport.”
Limited tickets are available for the matchup, and can either be reserved in advance here or purchased at the door on gameday. General admission tickets are $10 apiece and students can get in for $5. The club can only accept payment at the door.
Fans are asked to wear white as the club hopes to #PackThePeg for this historic event.
