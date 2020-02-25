PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Curling Club To Host First Ever Intercollegiate Match

Shawn McGinnis | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
2/25/20 4:13 am

The Penn State Curling Club will host Syracuse in its first ever intercollegiate match at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Pegula Ice Arena.

The matchup is a significant turning point for curling in Happy Valley, as the sport has struggled to find a place in the community through the years, with the Centre County Curling Club forming in 2014 and disbanding the following year.

Bobby Torres, the club’s president, said the matchup is a huge opportunity for the club and the future of college curling.

“It’s exciting for us to hold a match like this since we know it’s a huge step for both the club and the growth of college curling into a more well-known college sport,” Torres said. “We’ve been working with Syracuse and others to alter the rules of a typical curling match slightly to allow for a better fan experience and hopefully just as fun as any other college sport in the future. Hopefully in the next few years we will grow into a Penn State favorite home sport.”

Limited tickets are available for the matchup, and can either be reserved in advance here or purchased at the door on gameday. General admission tickets are $10 apiece and students can get in for $5. The club can only accept payment at the door.

Fans are asked to wear white as the club hopes to #PackThePeg for this historic event.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids

After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.

Re-Ranking The Best Pizza Places In State College

Our staffers have strong feelings about State College’s pizza places.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend