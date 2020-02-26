Pat Chambers Discusses Recent Success As Penn State Hoops’ Head Coach On Jon Rothstein’s ‘STUFFED’

The 2019-20 season just keeps getting better for Pat Chambers.

The Penn State men’s basketball head coach was featured on CBS insider Jon Rothstein’s YouTube show “STUFFED” on Tuesday night, and discussed everything from his his favorite saying to his days as an assistant at Villanova.

Chambers opened things up on a video call from his office the only way he knows how, as he told Rothstein that his title for the season thus far would be “we can get better.” Keep in mind, the head coach is saying this as his team is currently ranked No. 16 in the AP poll and holds a 20-7 overall record.

In what is now his ninth season in Happy Valley, it’s no secret that Chambers hasn’t always had the support of the Penn State community behind him. He’s been through some trying years with the Nittany Lions, but he has seen everything come to fruition this season.

Chambers explained to Rothstein what has been most special about Penn State’s unprecedented season thus far.

“I just think the team, players, and the staff, just really enjoying these guys,” Chambers said. “The connection that the players have, with Lamar [Stevens] coming back, Mike [Watkins] staying and committing to get his degree and having one of his best seasons ever. It’s been such a joy to be around these guys, through the good times and even through the speed bumps that we’re going through right now.”

All things considered, there haven’t really been any bad times so far this season for Penn State. While Chambers was referring to the team’s two-game losing skid, it shouldn’t go lost on anyone that the Nittany Lions ripped off eight consecutive victories right before those two losses.

That eight-game win steak is even more impressive considering it was all done in a brutal Big Ten. The sheer talent from essentially every team in the conference isn’t unlike what Chambers faced in the Big East as an assistant coach with Villanova in 2009. The head coach explained to Rothstein the challenge of coaching and playing in such competitive leagues.

“As far as night in and night out, if you don’t play your best you’re losing. If you’re not completely dialed in mentally — because this is a mental grind — or physically, you’re going to find the short end of the stick,” Chambers said.

Aside from this season’s success, Rothstein couldn’t let Chambers go without discussing his famous “climb” mantra. Chambers explained that the saying comes directly from his family. Growing up as the youngest of 12 siblings, he explained that his parents and brothers and sisters instilled that gritty, never satisfied attitude in him as early as just seven or eight years-old.

Chambers went on to explain that during the climb to the top, “you’re never going to reach Everest.” With that, Rothstein unveiled a t-shirt that read “Pat Chambers. Bring on Everest.” In a perfect coincidence, the CBS insider’s new slogan for the Nittany Lions matched perfectly with Chambers description. He’ll now tweet it after every Penn State win.

While Penn State has now joined some prestigious company in the world of college basketball thanks to Rothstein, Chambers’ message to his team remains the same as it was at the beginning of the season.

“It’s really about putting the walls up and limiting distractions on the outside. I’ve said that for a weeks now and I’m going to continue to say it,” Chambers said. “When [Selection Sunday] happens you can do whatever you want, but right now stay present and in the moment. You can’t win the moment unless you’re in the moment.”

