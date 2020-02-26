PSU news by
Power Ranking State Patty’s Apparel

Dana June Nunemacher | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
2/26/20 4:02 am

State Patty’s is a special weekend in State College. It’s a time where students ditch their blue and white for a weekend to show off their “Irish” heritage with green shirts.

College Ave. is currently overflowing with green apparel. It can be overwhelming but, in case you needed some help, here’s a power ranking of the best apparel that can be found downtown.

10. “Lucky Charm” Cropped Sweatshirt — Family Clothesline 

This sweatshirt is definitely cute with its sparkly letters and cropped style. It will keep you warm, while also keeping you looking trendy. However, trendy can be expensive. This little number costs $39.99. 

9. Classic Penn State Shirt (But In Green) — Lion and Cub 

This shirt may be basic, but it’s a classic. It’s one of those essentials that we all need in our closets. For just $9.99, this basic essential can be yours. 

8. State Shenanigans — Lion and Cub 

Another basic essential, but basics are key to a good, flexible wardrobe. While this shirt screams basic with the large “STATE” lettering across it, it shakes things up with the addition of “shenanigans” and a shamrock wearing a leprechaun hat.

Personally, I feel like this shirt implies that you’re truly here for a good time and it’s only $9.99.

7. Shamrock Years Shirt — McClanahan’s 

State Patty’s is a fairly new holiday in Penn State history, only dating back to 2007.

What better way to show your appreciation for the Day of Daylongs than by representing those who came before us? This shirt is listed for $8.99.

6. “I’m Here To Patty” — Family Clothesline 

Who doesn’t love a good pun with a purpose? We’re here this weekend to party, people. Pay $16.99 and wear your intentions with pride!

5. “Say Hello To My Little Friend” — McClanahan’s 

I have so many questions about this. What does this mean? Who created this? Why is there a fake front pocket?  Where can I find a leprechaun finger puppet? If you wear this during the weekend, I have mad respect for you.

This confusing shirt costs $14.99, but it’s still pretty cool. At least you know you’ll be the center of attention at the daylongs, if you’re into that sort of thing.

4. Penn State Crewneck — Lion and Cub

Another basic essential, but listen up. It’s COLD here in State College. Style is important, but so is comfort. It may get warm inside cramped apartments, but a sweatshirt will save you from the shock of going back outside. For $19.99, do yourself a favor and stay warm. 

3. “I Shamrock State Patty’s Day” — McClanahan’s 

 If a basic crewneck sweatshirt  isn’t your thing, then how about this one? This sweatshirt is even a dollar cheaper than the previous one at $18.99. Show your love and appreciation for the Irish all while staying cozy. 

2. “Who Needs Luck? I Have Charm” — McClanahan’s 

If you’re looking for a lad or lass this weekend, wear this tee and you’re basically guaranteed to get lucky by the end of the night. Tinder may be free, but for $13.99 you don’t have to worry about a limit on swipes. 

1. “Lion Paw” — Family Clothesline 

AIN’T NO LAWS WHEN YOU’RE DRINKING…Lion Paw? This shirt is the champion of State Patty’s. My compliments to whoever made this because, damn, this is clever. White Claw may be the ~basic girl~ drink, but there is nothing basic about this shirt. The long sleeve version of the tee is $16.99 and the short sleeve version is only $9.99. 

**Disclaimer: There are in fact laws while drinking Claws.**

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

