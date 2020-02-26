Your Guide To Watching Nittany Lions In The NFL Scouting Combine

Penn State football’s Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler, Robert Windsor, Cam Brown, and John Reid will all get a chance to showcase their skills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

The week-long event began on Monday, February 24 and will finish on March 1, but televised workouts don’t begin until Thursday. All five Nittany Lions are expected to participate in at least part of the on-field workout portion.

While it came out Tuesday that Hamler won’t participate in the 40-yard dash due to a tweaked hamstring, he will take the field for his workout at some point from 4-11 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. This first day of on-field workouts is set for quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers. Despite not getting a chance to showcase his blazing speed, Hamler did confirm to reporters that he’ll participate in the bench press portion.

Aside from workouts, it was also reported that Hamler will meet with representatives from the Philadelphia Eagles at some point this week.

Gross-Matos, Windsor, and Brown will all take the field on Saturday, February 29. The defensive linemen and linebackers portion of the combine take place from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Gross-Matos is expected to be the first Nittany Lion taken in this year’s NFL Draft, as he’s been projected as a late-first rounder in several recent mock drafts.

Reid is set to be the last Nittany Lion to participate in on-field workouts, as the defensive backs portion is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. After redshirting during his junior season due to injury, Reid finished his Penn State career with 24 pass break ups and seven interceptions, including an electric pick-six during his 2019 senior season.

All on-field workouts will be televised live on the NFL Network. Follow @OnwardState on Twitter for updates on how former Penn State football players perform throughout the week.

