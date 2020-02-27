Downtown Food Deals You Should Know About

As we approach the middle of the spring semester, students may find themselves running low on funds for food. And although ramen might sound like your only option, there are plenty of way to get a bang for your buck downtown, thanks to some great downtown deals.

If you catch them on the right day, they might just provide you with the nourishment you need.

Agostinelli Deli Breakfast Sandwich

Agostinelli Deli, which is inside both McClanahan’s locations, has you covered for breakfast. If you’re wandering downtown between 8 and 10 a.m. and have a couple dollars out in your pocket, stop by Agostinelli for a $1.99 breakfast sandwich. Choose from a variety of meats to add to your egg and cheese creation. Plus, you can add a hash brown for only $0.79.

Agostinelli’s Meatball Mondays

It’s Meatball Monday time, folks.

A staple part of Agostinelli is its “Meatball Mondays.” Every Monday you can grab a 9-inch meatball sub for only $2.99.

Waffle Shop

Located just across the street from McClanahan’s is the fan-favorite Waffle Shop. The Waffle Shop is known for its outrageously long lines during football weekends. Any other time, though, it’s usually easy to find a table available. The joint has a great selection of “Quick Start Specials,” all priced under $6 available Monday-Friday.

Brother’s Pizza

Continuing down College Ave., there’s Brother’s Pizza. If you’re craving pizza, and want something better than a $1 slice from Canyon, then fulfill your need with two slices of cheese pizza and a drink for $5.42 (plus tax).

The Corner Room

A college kid’s dream come true: unlimited pasta. Every Monday, the Corner Room hosts an all-you-can-eat pasta night where for $5.99 you can get as much pasta as your heart desires. You can just keep ordering and ordering, and pastas of all shapes and sauces will continue to come out. Leave the ramen at home and get the real thing.

