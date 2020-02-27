New Cocktail Lounge & Restaurant Coming To Downtown State College

Something new is coming to the corner of South Allen Street and East Beaver Avenue in downtown State College.

A “new concept cocktail lounge and full dining restaurant” will open at 101 E. Beaver Ave., where renovations have been ongoing since the fall of 2019. The location was previously home to Old State Clothing, which occupied the space for nearly a decade before moving out in 2018.

A notice of liquor license application lists the nearby Phyrst Inc., 111 E. Beaver Ave., as the applicant for an extension of premises. The sign advertising the lounge and restaurant says applications for full- and part-time positions are being accepted at Local Whiskey, 107 E. Beaver Ave., another Phyrst property, or at [email protected].

Phyrst ownership could not be reached for comment.

Since Old State closed, the space has been mostly vacant, though it has hosted several pop-up shops.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.