Justin Baldoni To Speak In HUB March 24

Actor, director, producer, and entrepreneur Justin Baldoni will come to Alumni Hall in the HUB for a one-on-one on-stage conversation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, courtesy of the Student Programming Association. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Baldoni, who is perhaps best-known for playing Rafael in the award-winning series “Jane The Virgin,” is the creator and director of “My Last Days,” a docu-series that explores the lives of people with terminal illnesses. The Television Academy Honors recognized the latter series as “one of the most powerful and impactful television shows that inspired social change.”

Baldoni directed the romantic drama, Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. The 2019 film raked in more than $91 million worldwide.

Currently, Baldoni is wrapping up his next project, Clouds, which is based on the book, “Fly a Little Higher,” by Laura Sobiech. The story is about Sobiech’s son, Zach, who was given only a year to live after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The event is free for all students with a valid Penn State University Park student photo ID and is funded by your student-initiated fee. Tickets are required for this event and are available for Penn State students and the general public to pick up in the SPA office, 226 HUB-Robeson Center, starting Monday, March 2. Students can receive up to two tickets per photo ID.

