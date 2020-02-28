NRT Presents: ‘High School Musical’

No Refund Theatre will bop to the top this weekend, as the theatre troupe throws it back to our childhoods with its presentation of “High School Musical.”

George Liu|Onward State

“High School Musical” is directed by Isabella Roll. As a senior, Roll chose to direct the iconic musi-cal as her “last hurrah” before graduation.

George Liu|Onward State

If you somehow don’t know, Troy Bolton (Brendan Eck), the star basketball player of his high school, falls for Gabriella Montez (Brenna Fennessey) at a holiday karaoke party. Upon returning to school, Troy and Gabriella are reunited and find themselves auditioning for the upcoming school musical.

The two struggle together as their school turns on them for breaking the social norms…or should I say, the status quo. In the end, Troy and Gabriella show that sometimes it’s better to be yourself than conform to what people want you to be.

George Liu|Onward State

The musical features favorites such as “ Start of Something New,” “Getcha Head in the Game,” and “We’re All in This Together.” There will be a kid-friendly matinee showing at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29. The performances starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28 and February 29 will be more geared towards college students. Admission for each show is free.

