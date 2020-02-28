PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

NRT Presents: ‘High School Musical’

By Dana June Nunemacher
2/28/20 11:14 am

No Refund Theatre will bop to the top this weekend, as the theatre troupe throws it back to our childhoods with its presentation of “High School Musical.”

George Liu|Onward State

“High School Musical” is directed by Isabella Roll. As a senior, Roll chose to direct the iconic musi-cal as her “last hurrah” before graduation.

George Liu|Onward State

If you somehow don’t know, Troy Bolton (Brendan Eck), the star basketball player of his high school, falls for Gabriella Montez (Brenna Fennessey) at a holiday karaoke party. Upon returning to school, Troy and Gabriella are reunited and find themselves auditioning for the upcoming school musical.

The two struggle together as their school turns on them for breaking the social norms…or should I say, the status quo. In the end, Troy and Gabriella show that sometimes it’s better to be yourself than conform to what people want you to be. 

George Liu|Onward State

The musical features favorites such as “ Start of Something New,” “Getcha Head in the Game,” and “We’re All in This Together.” There will be a kid-friendly matinee showing at 1:30 p.m. on  Saturday, February 29. The performances starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28 and February 29 will be more geared towards college students. Admission for each show is free.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Dana June

Downtown Food Deals You Should Know About

Ramen, surprisingly, isn’t your only option when meal points run thin.

Power Ranking State Patty’s Apparel

THON 2020 Pep Rally Performance Superlatives

Penn State Student Prepares To Celebrate ‘Fifth’ Birthday

We’re sorry for further exploiting your unique birthday, Charlie.

Stage West Strives To Stick Around Longer Than Most

“Live music sometimes seems to be a dying thing and there’s not a lot of venues that can survive.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend