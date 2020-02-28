Penn State Alum Lisa Baird Named National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner

Penn State alumna and award-winning businesswoman and marketer Lisa Baird was named the new commissioner of the NWSL Friday Thursday.

Baird, who graduated from Penn State in 1994, served as the marketing chief at the U.S. Olympic Committee for nine years before her most recent year long stint with New York Public Radio. She’s no stranger to leadership in the pro sports world, having also served as the NFL’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer products.

Many prominent women’s soccer players who won the 2019 World Cup with the U.S. national team play in the NWSL, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. The league consists of nine teams and could be expanding as soon as 2021.

Baird is slated to begin the position March 10, according to nwslsoccer.com. Her work will primarily be in media and league operations, according to the site.

Andy Mollenauer