Your 2020 State Patty’s Playlist

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Trevor Grady
2/28/20 4:07 am

With State Patty’s nearly upon us, it’s time to get into the Irish mood. While you’re busy throwing on all of the green clothing you own and deciding which “Irish” beverages to drink this weekend, you might be in the mood for ~seasonal~ tunes for your Kegs and Eggs pregame or daylong.

After all, this most special weekend would be nothing without the beautiful sounds of songs like “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” and “Drunken Sailor.”

As you begin your trek into the infamous weekend that is State Patty’s, we’ve compiled the best songs to get you excited. And please, “May the luck of the Irish be with you.”

Trevor Grady

Trevor is a sophomore majoring in finance, minoring in journalism, and is a contributor for Onward State. He is from Dublin, Ohio but is the furthest thing from an Ohio State guy. He is a college football fanatic, and loves everything about the show Prison Break. His parents are both from Boston, so he is a Boston sports fan which is understandably and unapologetically unpopular.

