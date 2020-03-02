PSU news by
College Of Liberal Arts To Kick Off Yearlong Celebration Of ‘A Century Of Women’s Activism’

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
3/2/20 4:08 am

The College of Liberal Arts will host a launch event on Tuesday, March 3 to kick off its yearlong celebration, “Moments of Change: A Century of Women’s Activism.”

From 2-5 p.m., a Special Collections exhibit will feature materials related to the women’s activism theme in the Mann Assembly Room in the Paterno Library. Presentations by faculty, staff and students will take place from 3-4 p.m. in the Foster Auditorium, 102 Paterno Library.

The theme of women’s activism was chosen in honor of 2020 being the 100th year since the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified. Those in attendance at the launch event will also have the opportunity to register to vote, in remembrance of the women who fought for the right all those years ago.

“While we’re remembering the passage of the 19th Amendment a century ago, we are also trying to tease out what voting and activism means in our current social and political climate,”  professor Shirley Moody-Turner said in a release.

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

