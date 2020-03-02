Staff Picks: Who Should Wear No. 0 For Penn State Football?

A new era of college football has arrived, folks.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee reported last week that players will now be allowed to wear the jersey No. 0, and our minds are now racing with thoughts of what this could mean for Penn State football.

Players will now be allowed to wear the number ‘0’ in college football.



This isn’t part of the rule … but it must be worn by a 350-pound defensive lineman. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 28, 2020

While Sallee thinks a big defensive lineman should get the honors, our staff had plenty of varying thoughts on the matter. Which one of James Franklin’s players embodies the number the best? Since multiple players on a team are allowed to wear the same number, will there be multiple No. 0s?

Here are our predictions for which Penn State football player will wear the number next season:

Will Pegler: CJ Thorpe

This is an easy pick, folks. Thorpe already has the swagger and confidence to rock the all-time ~nice~ No. 69, so why not make him the first Nittany Lion to rock No. 0? It would be an unbelievable sight to watch the 322-pound offensive lineman pancake defenders with a zero across his chest. That’s not even to mention the fact that it would make him the most unique offensive lineman in college football. Do it CJ, and I’m willing to bet you’ll allow zero (0) sacks this season.

Mikey Mandarino: Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford will throw zero (0) interceptions in 2020. Therefore, Sean Clifford will wear No. 0 for Penn State football. Badda bing.

Gabe Angieri: Shaka Toney

Shaka Toney will enter his senior season at Penn State and will be the leader of the defensive line following the loss of Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos wore No. 99, so why not go to the other end of the extreme and wear No. 0? Who doesn’t love a defensive lineman wearing No. 0? It’s an absolute power move and would be quite intimidating if you ask me.

Trevor Grady: Journey Brown

Journey Brown will choose No. 0 to represent the amount of running backs in the Big Ten who are better than him. #LawnBoyz

Owen Abbey: Jordan Stout

It’s unfair that kickers and punters get stuck with numbers in the 90s. Why is it that they get some of the worst numbers on the team? So let’s give Jordan Stout the best number out there: zero. He has more than earned it, and he definitely is going to make an impact on the team moving forward. On top of all that, his flow just goes perfectly well with the nickname Agent Zero. I would buy an Agent Zero shirt with Stout on it right this second.

Ryen Gailey: Yeah, Jordan Stout

I think the honor of wearing No. 0 should absolutely belong to Jordan Stout. Since the new rule is meant to cut down on teams having numerous single-digit numbers, why not also make it to cut down on teams having numerous double-digit numbers as well? There are currently three No. 98s on Penn State’s roster, and I believe King Stout deserves nothing but the best, and some more recognition. I think Stout’s flowy, beautiful long hair would look great silhouetted over his new jersey. The aesthetics of the combination are just all too great to avoid.

Mitch Stewart: Definitely Jordan Stout

With possibly the greatest combination of leg strength and flowing hair that the sport of football has ever seen, Stout should wear No. 0. There are plenty of kickers that wear forgettable numbers like 97, but 0 would be much more accurate because it represents a) the amount of kickers that are better than Stout, and b) the amount of non-touchback kickoffs he will likely have in 2020. If “Legatron” does end up switching to the ol’ goose egg, expect me to personalize a No. 0 Penn State jersey with his name on it in a heartbeat.

Anthony Colucci: Jahan Dotson

“‘I wear No. 0 because that’s how many people can guard me.’ -D’Angelo Russell” -2020 Big Ten receptions leader Jahan Dotson

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

