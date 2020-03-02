The Best Dancer Mail Of THON 2020

Last week, we asked you for your best dancer mail from THON 2020, and you certainly did not disappoint.

Dancer mail is a crucial aspect of THON. It keeps dancers’ spirits high and acts as a perfect distraction from the delirium. Check out the best dancer mail from this year’s THON.

Emily Lancia: Tapestry Dance Company

Sometimes all THON dancers need is a good laugh to keep them going. Emily Lancia, who represented Tapestry by dancing, received this creative “YOU”-themed card from her THON chair, Ashley Russo.

“THON was an incredible, magical, humbling, experience. There was definitely a point where I needed a pick-me-up and this letter came at the perfect time,” Lancia said. “Our THON chair, Ashley Russo, wrote it and I laughed for a good five minutes and showed it to everyone I knew. Definitely a highlight of the entire weekend!”

Justin Caesar: Atlas

THON dancers receive support from everywhere, even a whole elementary school class in Justin Caesar’s case.

His third-grade teacher thoughtfully asked her class to write him dancer mail, which he opened during his weary final hours.

“My experience at THON was amazing and life changing,” Caesar said. “There was truly never a dull moment and I was inspired by the many students and children around me all banded together in the fight against pediatric cancer.

“Around hour 40, I started to hit a wall, and receiving this dancer mail picked up my spirits and carried me to the end of THON…I did not expect the mail, and opening it was truly a surreal experience.”

Erin Hines: FOTO

One of FOTO’s THON children sent Erin Hines, who danced for the org, a wholesome message reminding her of the courage it takes to dance for 46 hours straight for such an amazing cause.

“THON 2020 was the greatest weekend of my life. It was amazing to see our families, and all THON families, on the floor getting to forget about their struggles,” Hines said. “I cannot put into words how much our families mean to me, so when I received this card from our youngest THON child, Matty, I became really emotional. He is one of my heroes even though he is 15 years younger than me.

“Overall, THON weekend 2020 changed my outlook on life. Even though I’ve attended THON for over 40 hours each of the last two years, it is such a different experience when you dance. Everything hits you harder and really puts thing into perspective. Getting to meet other dancers and families and hearing their stories is something I’ll never forget. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat!”

Alyssa Green and Emily Bliemeister: Independent Dancer Couple

Not everyone who dances in THON represents an organization, which might seem like it’d reduce the amount of letters a dancer receives. However, many still receive uplifting mail. Alyssa Green, who danced as a part of an independent dancer couple with Emily Bliemeister, received a letter with advice from her aunt, who actually danced in THON 1985.

On top of this, Green received a precious card from a few kiddos with some words of encouragement and an ~impressive~ doodle.

“Dancing as an IDC was the cherry on top of my four years as a student-volunteer. Dancing was especially meaningful, since we had to be completely self-motivated in order to achieve this goal. After THON, I calculated what our fundraising total can provide for families and was blown away,” Green said. “I didn’t realize exactly how much we are able to provide these families with from only a two-person team. THON really is incredible!”

