State College Spikes Hiring New Mascots

Always wanted to be dress up as a team’s mascot, but don’t quite think you have what it takes to the Symbol of Our Best?

As the local community attempts to #SaveOurSpikes, the team is getting set for the upcoming season and working on finding new mascots to pump up the crowd at Medlar Field. Positions open include Ike the Spike, the Nookie Monster, and Lucky the Lion.

The organization is looking for applicants who are preferably between 5’6” and 5’10,” but other heights can be accommodated. This also isn’t a job for the faint of heart. After all, the Nookie Monster dances after every run scored.

“It’s pretty physical,” Spikes director of communications Joe Putnam said. “We have had mascots who have been able to do incredible, physical feats, and we have had mascots who just bring enthusiasm, who have been great mascots as well.”

Besides being able to handle the physicality of being the mascot, applicants should be ready to bring enthusiasm to all 38 home games.

“The biggest thing is having the enthusiasm and interacting with our fans and giving them positive experiences,” Putnam said.

The mascots are present at all 38 home games during the summer and make periodic appearances throughout the season. According to Putnam, it is not necessarily a full-time position, but it is a “frequent” position with an hourly wage. Some benefits of working as one of the mascots include gaining experience in live entertainment, and working with variable hours since games are held at night, and on the weekends.

Applicants can note on team’s general employment application that they’re interested in the mascot position, and they will be brought in for an interview.

