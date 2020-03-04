Penn State Football To Host Inaugural Kids Pass, Punt, & Kick Contest During Blue-White

Penn State football will hold its first-ever Pass, Punt, and Kick Contest during Blue-White on Saturday April 18 in Holuba Hall, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday. Check-in for the event is at 8:30 a.m. and the event will start at 9:30 a.m.

Announcing the inaugural Kids Pass, Punt & Kick Contest happening during Blue-White weekend!



More details https://t.co/fL7KyuOeah#WeAre

The contest, which is free and limited to the first 100 participants to sign up, will be to see which children can pass, punt, and kick the ball the farthest, as the contest’s name implies. Per NCAA recruiting rules, participants must be in grades 1-8 by fall 2020.

Passes will be measured by air yards, while kicks and punts will be measured by where the ball lands.

Participants will be split into two groups: grades first to fourth grade and fifth to eighth grade. Winners from each group will be recognized during halftime of the Blue-White game, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m and is also free to attend. You can click here for additional information about the Blue-White game.

Participants are required to fill out a medical waiver and media release waiver, and parents must be present during the event.

To register for the event, click here and fill out the information as prompted. Penn State Athletics will then send you a confirmation email if you are one of the first 100 to sign up. You’ll receive an additional email with more information in early April.

