Penn Staters Celebrate ‘Best Movin’ On Lineup’

Movin’ On officially released its 2020 lineup on Wednesday afternoon. Foster The People will headline, while Lil Yachty, Sasha Sloan, and Two Friends will also perform at the end-of-year music festival, which is scheduled for May 1.

Students quickly turned to Twitter to share their reactions to this year’s lineup. Many are quite pleased with the diversity of acts that will be featured.

Foster the People dropped a new song AND I found out they are coming to PSU. — Matthew Brunetti (@MatthewBrunet11) March 4, 2020

@fosterthepeople @lilyachty HEARD YA’LL ARE COMING TO PENN STATE HOLY SHIT I FEEL LIKE I’M DREAMING — alyssa (@awalkingshaw1) March 4, 2020

@lilyachty You finna turn up Movin on 2020 https://t.co/whHJ1qxadP — Mark Rinehart (@markisking81) March 4, 2020

best fucking news I’ve had all year see ya on May 1st @fosterthepeople @psumovinon pic.twitter.com/OAQLemSonR — rin (@ErBear143) March 4, 2020

Foster the People at movin on this year??? PERIOD — Imani (@ivaughn24) March 4, 2020

There are plenty of alums as well who want to come back to see this impressive lineup.

Why is this the best movin on lineup and why is it 3 years after I’ve graduated https://t.co/Cj1bVmMF5D — kathleen (@kmcginger) March 4, 2020

*pretends to be a student again to go see Two Friends* https://t.co/zoyUiUFUfN — Blake (@blake_milbrand) March 4, 2020

Best of all, it looks like there’s a chance we’ll get to see some good ole’ Zombie Nation content out of this year’s Movin’ On lineup.

The @twofriendsmusic set at Movin On just might surpass this moment as the greatest Zombie Nation in Penn State concert history pic.twitter.com/qtuxQhhADc https://t.co/O4mO4UNfVw — Joe Nadonley (@_avg_joe_) March 4, 2020

About the Author

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies.

