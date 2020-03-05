Penn Staters Celebrate ‘Best Movin’ On Lineup’
Movin’ On officially released its 2020 lineup on Wednesday afternoon. Foster The People will headline, while Lil Yachty, Sasha Sloan, and Two Friends will also perform at the end-of-year music festival, which is scheduled for May 1.
Students quickly turned to Twitter to share their reactions to this year’s lineup. Many are quite pleased with the diversity of acts that will be featured.
There are plenty of alums as well who want to come back to see this impressive lineup.
@shleybraker pic.twitter.com/Tiyt6H8Ynx— tabor (@dfrbss) March 4, 2020
Best of all, it looks like there’s a chance we’ll get to see some good ole’ Zombie Nation content out of this year’s Movin’ On lineup.
The @twofriendsmusic set at Movin On just might surpass this moment as the greatest Zombie Nation in Penn State concert history pic.twitter.com/qtuxQhhADc https://t.co/O4mO4UNfVw— Joe Nadonley (@_avg_joe_) March 4, 2020
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Alums Develop New App To Change The Dating Scene
Julie Griggs and Danielle Dietzek are putting a different spin on the world of dating with their new app, Fourplay.
Staff Picks: Best GHW (Or Gym) Credits To Take
While we’ve all heard of ballroom dancing and jogging classes, there are few GHWs you likely haven’t considered before.
Send this to a friend
Comments