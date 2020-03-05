PSU news by
Penn Staters Celebrate ‘Best Movin’ On Lineup’

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
3/5/20 4:02 am

Movin’ On officially released its 2020 lineup on Wednesday afternoon. Foster The People will headline, while Lil Yachty, Sasha Sloan, and Two Friends will also perform at the end-of-year music festival, which is scheduled for May 1.

Students quickly turned to Twitter to share their reactions to this year’s lineup. Many are quite pleased with the diversity of acts that will be featured.

There are plenty of alums as well who want to come back to see this impressive lineup.

Best of all, it looks like there’s a chance we’ll get to see some good ole’ Zombie Nation content out of this year’s Movin’ On lineup.

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

Comments

