Foster The People To Headline Movin’ On 2020

Movin’ On announced the lineup for its 2020 festival at a ceremony in the HUB Wednesday afternoon. Foster The People will headline the end-of-the-year music festival, while Sasha Sloan, Lil Yachty, and Two Friends will all also perform.

Foster The People

An indie-pop band based in Los Angeles, Foster The People achieved viral success in 2010 with the release of its hit single “Pumped Up Kicks.” The group released its debut album “Torches” in May 2011 and has since released two more — “Supermodel” and “Sacred Hearts Club” — in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Foster The People’s other hit tracks include “Sit Next To Me,” “Houdini,” and “Helena Beat.”

Sasha Sloan

Sloan is a Boston-based singer-songwriter who’s been active since 2015. Her top songs include “at least i look cool” and “smile while we die,” which both reached the top 40 on the charts. Her three EPs, “Sad Girl,” “Loser,” and “Self Portrait,” were released in 2018, 2018, and 2019, respectively.

Two Friends

Two Friends is an American DJ/producer duo based in Los Angeles. The group gained popularity for a number of its remixes, including Blink-182’s pop-punk classic “I Miss You” and The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” Two Friends has released two EPs, “You (Me)” and “Out Of Love,” in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who first gained recognition in 2015 for his singles “One Night” and “Minnesota” from his debut EP “Summer Nights.” Since then, he’s released three additional albums and appeared in films including “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” and “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve.”

In years past, Movin’ On’s headliners have included Grouplove, Walk The Moon, and Big Sean. Rap artist Logic was supposed to headline 2018’s festival, but his performance was ultimately canceled due to severe weather.

This is the third year in a row Movin’ On is only bringing four acts after budget constraints reduced the setlist in 2018.

The 2020 festival will mark the second with Movin’ On’s increased security measures, which include a ban on all bags and bottles. Attendees must also enter and exit the IM Fields through two specific points and must show either a Penn State or government-issued ID.

The 45th Movin’ On festival will be held on the last day of classes on Friday, May 1 at the IM Fields.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Professor Brings Prison Journalism Project, New Perspective To Penn State “I feel like I know what it’s like to not feel like you belong, so I try to go out of my way to let my students know that, wherever I am, they belong.”