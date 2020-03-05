Staff Picks: Best GHW (Or Gym) Credits To Take

As scheduling szn approaches, many students will flock to LionPATH in search of a general health and wellness (GHW), or gym, class to take so as to fill that three credit requirement. While we’ve all heard of ballroom dancing and jogging classes, there are few GHWs you likely haven’t considered before.

We asked some of our staffers to weigh in with their best picks for easy GHWs with which to fill that requirement. From KINES to Aurora, there’s something out there for everyone.

Emma Dieter: HPA 57

If you, like me, refuse to get sweaty in an hour-long gym class three times a week, consider taking HPA 57. Since this gen ed isn’t actually a gym class and focuses on health policy and administration, there isn’t any sweating involved.

The class is taught by the men’s basketball primary care physician, Dr. Greg Billy. It’s filled with lots of applicable, real-world knowledge. Students learn about topics such as health care, insurance, and medical marijuana use. Plus, there aren’t any real assignments or exams in the class, just weekly iClicker quizzes.

Ryen Gailey: KINES 81

The best gym gen ed I believe you can take is Kines 81 online. When I heard that you could take a gym credit online, I signed up immediately. It was the best decision I have ever made scheduling-wise. The class is called “Wellness Theory” and operates very similarly to a health class that you would have taken in high school.

The class does require a textbook, but I rented the e-version of it and can just control+f things I need for assignments on my computer’s Kindle app. There are only two exams throughout the whole semester, and the course content mostly consists of discussion forums and simple textbook assignments. The reason I love this gym credit so much is that it feels like the exact opposite of a gym credit. The topics we discuss, from cancer to tanning beds to exercise, are all pretty interesting. I spent probably 2 hours max on the class each week. Exams are open-notes too, which is huge!

Lindsay Tagliere: BBH 146

While BBH 146 isn’t technically a “gym” class, it counts towards your GHW credits, and it’s probably my favorite class EVER. Formally known as “Introduction to Health and Human Sexuality,” it explores the ever-changing attitudes through history around sex and how those attitudes influenced various cultures. If you’re looking for a laid-back, comfortable, and fun environment (coupled with no physical activity), I’d highly recommend giving BBH 146 a look.

Teagan Staudenmeier: Aurora

The Aurora backpacking trip is the absolute best way to fulfill your GHW requirement if you’re a freshman looking for a fun entrance into college and friendships that will last. I did the Orion trip because it was more accessible for me. This trip took my group and I backpacking around the woods near State College.

The trip involved five days in the woods where we slept on mats and couldn’t shower. Although that may sound like a horror story for some, I promise Orion was the best experience of my life. Because we were alone in nature and were detached from our cellphone, I was able to learn so much about myself and connect with the other people on such a deep level. If you love the outdoors, or even just want to give it a shot, I promise getting your GHW credits through Aurora will be so worth it.

Meredith Lea: KINES 77

KINES 77 is really geared toward beginners and people looking for a good workout. Let me tell you: I didn’t know anything about yoga and couldn’t I hold still for more than four seconds when I started the class. But now I’m pretty sure I’m a yoga master. Plus, it’s a great way to de-stress in the middle of the day. Those breathing exercises and guided meditations will have you saying “ommmmmm” all the way up to your next exam. Namaste, my dudes.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.