What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Spring Break

Not going to Cabo this year? Course trip canceled? If you’re headed back to the Steel City for spring break, there’s still plenty of things to keep you entertained other than playing one more round of board games with your parents — from plenty of concerts to some cool season attractions to more than few opportunities to watch the Pens in action.

Events and Attractions

Take A Running Tour

Art museum, who? Enjoy the early spring weather by embarking on a casually paced run through the city, with stops at public art installations along the way. Pittsburgh’s running tours have plenty of times and dates to pick from, so visit here to plan yours today.

Go To The Home And Garden Show

Located in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the home and garden show features more than 10 acres of everything you could ever need for your home (or apartment!). Find more information here.

Visit The National Aviary

The national aviary is home to hundreds of birds, colorful enough to make you feel like you’re on an island getaway. Check out its schedule of events to find your perfect Instagramable moment.

Listen To Live Music At Backstage Bar

Backstage Bar is one of Pittsburgh’s most loved bars for its cocktails, casual food, and entertainment, featuring live music every Friday. Find their performance schedule here.

Watch The St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Missed out on State Patty’s? Don’t worry. The city of Pittsburgh hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 14, making it the perfect way to get in the spirit for a full day of drinking (responsibly) in the city. More information is available on their website here.

Visit The Mattress Factory

Like an art museum, but way cooler — enough said. Learn more here.

Concerts and Shows

Celine Dion: March 13

Celine is back and better than ever! On March 13, the “my heart will go on” singer will perform in PPG Paints Arena. Tickets are available here.

Anna DeGuzman: All Month Long

Anna DeGuzman is a world-class magician who is sure to wow with card tricks and more. She’s performing at Liberty Magic almost through the end of the month and shows every night from Wednesday through Sunday next week. Tickets for available performance dates and times can be found here.

Reggie Watkins Quartet: March 10

Reggie Watkins is an internationally recognized trombonist who’s toured with big names like Jason Mraz and Bruno Mars. He has a free show at the Backstage Bar at Theater Square on March 10, which you can find more information about here.

Sports

Watch Some Hockey

Whether live or on screen in a bar somewhere, hockey is the sport of the season in Pittsburgh. Ice, Ice, Baby.

Catch these games live in Pittsburgh:

Penguins vs. Capitals: March 7th @ 1pm

Penguins vs. Hurricanes: March 8th @ 1:30pm

Penguins vs. Islanders: March 15th @ 6pm

Don’t miss these on TV:

Penguins vs. Devils: March 10th @ 7pm

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets: March 12th @ 7pm

Penguins vs. Hurricanes: March 14th @ 7pm

