What To Do In Philly Over Spring Break

Not headed anywhere warm for spring break this year? Worried you’ll be bored at home? We’ve got you covered, folks. If you’re traveling back to Philadelphia for spring break, there’s still plenty to do to keep yourself busy over the next week.

Events and Festivals

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show (February 29-March 8)

The Philadelphia Flower Show, presented by Pennsylvania Horticulture Society, is the country’s largest and longest-running horticulture event. The festival features a diverse showing of floral arrangements, beautiful landscapes, and stunning gardens. This year’s theme is “Riviera Holiday,” and focuses specifically on Mediterranean-style designs.

The event takes place at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and tickets are still available for the final days of festival.

14th Annual Philly Craft Beer Festival (March 7)

How long into spring break can you last without drinking? If the answer is 0 days, this Saturday’s Philly Craft Beer Festival may be able to fulfill your need for beer. The Festival will feature more than 150 beers, food trucks, and axe throwing down at the Navy Shipyard. The event was ranked as a top-10 beer festival by USA Today and is always very popular, so make sure you snag tickets before they sell out.

The Arts

Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles (March 13-15)

Coming to the Kimmel Center, RAIN will take Beatles fans and music lovers alike on a journey to experience some of the greatest hits from Abbey Road. The performance is described as a “note-for-note theatrical event,” and was described as the “Next best thing to seeing The Beatles” by the Denver Post. Tickets are available on the Kimmel Center’s website and start at $39.

Billie Eilish (March 13)

Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Billie Eilish will be stopping by in Philly on Friday, March 13 as a part of her “WHERE DO WE GO?” world tour. Billie’s brother and musical partner-in-crime Finneas also recently adopted Penn State as his alma mater after seeing videos of the Taco Bell vigil downtown, so there’s a bit of a loose connection for Penn Staters at the show.

Ticket’s are sold out on the Wells Fargo Center website, so you’re going to have to head over to Stubhub to get into the show.

Sports

Philadelphia 76ers

Fortunately for Philly natives, the Sixers’ woes this season don’t really apply when the team is playing at home in the Wells Fargo Center, as the team is currently 28-2 at home. So if you’re in the mood to watch some hoops, you’ll most likely catch a win. The Sixers will be returning home from a long west-coast road trip, and hopefully will have Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. You can check out Ticketmaster to grab a seat to one of the following games:

March 11 vs. Detroit

March 14 vs. Indiana

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are currently the hottest and most exciting team in the city, boasting a seven game winning streak and a second place seed in the Metropolitan division. You can head over the Wells Fargo Center’s website to grab tickets to see Claude Giroux and the rest of the team during one of the following home games:

March 7 vs. Buffalo

March 10 vs. Boston

March 14 vs. Minnesota

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union just kicked its season off on February 29, and are coming off a solid 2019 performance. The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, and tickets are available on the team’s website. The Union only play one game over break, when they host the LAFC on March 8.

