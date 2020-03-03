PSU news by
Finneas Adopts Penn State As Alma Mater After Taco Bell Vigil

Allison Rambler
By Otis Lyons
3/3/20 4:07 am

Popular singer/songwriter Finneas O’Connell, better known by just his first name, has joined a long list of Penn State “graduates.”

The Grammy winner shared a now-viral video on Monday of students hosting a vigil for the College Ave. Taco Bell on Sunday night, proclaiming Penn State as his alma mater due to the students’ shenanigans this past weekend.

Finneas is in pretty good company of celebrities who didn’t go to college, but have declared they would’ve gone to Dear Old State had they done so. Both the Jonas Brothers and soccer star Christian Pulisic have also similarly pledged their allegiance to the blue and white, and we can’t really blame them.

Finneas won four Grammy awards in 2020. He claimed both the Song and Record of the Year after producing “bad guy” for his sister, Billie Eilish. He also was awarded Best Engineered Album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” as well as taking home Producer of the Year. Did you expect anything less from a Penn Stater?

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

