Penn State Hoops’ Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
3/9/20 5:38 pm

Penn State men’s basketball stars Jamri Wheeler and Myreon Jones were recognized by the Big Ten Monday afternoon as the conference doled out its annual All-Big Ten honors.

Wheeler earned a spot on the conference’s all-defensive team after leading the Big Ten with 48 steals this season. Jones, on the other hand, was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention after posting 13.3 points per game — the second-highest mark on the team — despite missing a string of games due to an undisclosed illness. The sophomore guard also posted 74 assists and shot 40.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Earlier Monday, senior forward Lamar Stevens earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after posting a team-leading 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game so far this season. He’s now the second Nittany Lion to receive two first-team All-Big Ten bids.

On top of those awards, John Harrar received Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Each team in the conference is represented for this honor. The Nittany Lions’ honoree for the award in the 2018-2019 season was Deivis Zemgulis.

Penn State will continue its season when it takes on the winner of Indiana and Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 12. The game will tip off at approximately 9 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

