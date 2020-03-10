Boas, McKay Face Off In First Contested Race For Student Body President Since 2017

The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the names of the candidates running for the 15th Assembly on Monday, including two executive tickets for president and vice president. After Cody Heaton and Laura McKinney both ran unopposed the last two years, this is the first contested race on the executive ticket since 2017.

The two executive tickets are composed of Erin Boas (president) and Kyle Larson (vice president), as well as Zachary McKay (president) and Lexi Pathickal (vice president). Boas is a sophomore majoring in international politics and economics and has been involved with UPUA as a freshman council member and at-large representative. McKay is a junior majoring in economics and has served as the College of Arts and Architecture representative, an at-large representative, and the Governmental Affairs committee chair within UPUA.

There are 19 students running for the 20 at-large representative seats. There are also seats open for each academic college — although the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the College of Nursing both currently have no candidates running for those open seats. Because of the shortage of candidates, you can still run a write-in campaign if you register with the elections commission. In previous years, an application has opened mid-year to fill vacant at-large rep seats, which could be a potential course of action if there remain any open positions after elections.

You’ll have the opportunity to familiarize yourself with the students running to represent you at Meet the Candidates on Thursday, March 26 in 121 HUB Noontime Lounge and the Executive Debate on Thursday, March 19 in HUB 233A. Both events will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

The 2020 UPUA elections will be held on Wednesday, April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At-Large Representatives

Aarathi Kallur

Adeline Mishler

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson

Cam McColgan

Daniel Risser

Erin Boas

Jacob Klipstein

Joshua Reynolds

Kara Dolusio

Keri Eiben

Mati McIntyre

Megan Dalo

Noah Robertson

Samantha Browne

Sarah Jordan

Steven Zhang

Tim Tierney

Tom Dougherty

Yoo Jin Jeon

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

College of Arts and Architecture

Smeal College of Business

Rainer Foley-DeFiore

Rodney Burgwin

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Lakyn Meeder

College of Earth & Mineral Sciences

Amanda Byrd

College of Education

Amy Garry

Ethan Benjamin

College of Engineering

Subohi Agarwal

Sydney Gibbard

College of Health & Human Development

Patricia Birungi

College of Information Sciences & Technology

Brian Schultz

Matt Peterson

College of the Liberal Arts

Najee Rodriguez

College of Nursing

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Manny Almonte

Eberly College of Science

Alex Jena

Cara Fliegel

Schreyer Honors College

Lewis Richardson

This year, candidates are allowed to cross-file and run for both an executive ticket and a legislative ticket. However, if a candidate is elected to both positions, he or she will be disqualified from the legislative position. The person with the next highest number of votes is given the seat.

Candidates can begin campaigning on Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m.

