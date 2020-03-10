Boas, McKay Face Off In First Contested Race For Student Body President Since 2017
The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the names of the candidates running for the 15th Assembly on Monday, including two executive tickets for president and vice president. After Cody Heaton and Laura McKinney both ran unopposed the last two years, this is the first contested race on the executive ticket since 2017.
The two executive tickets are composed of Erin Boas (president) and Kyle Larson (vice president), as well as Zachary McKay (president) and Lexi Pathickal (vice president). Boas is a sophomore majoring in international politics and economics and has been involved with UPUA as a freshman council member and at-large representative. McKay is a junior majoring in economics and has served as the College of Arts and Architecture representative, an at-large representative, and the Governmental Affairs committee chair within UPUA.
There are 19 students running for the 20 at-large representative seats. There are also seats open for each academic college — although the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the College of Nursing both currently have no candidates running for those open seats. Because of the shortage of candidates, you can still run a write-in campaign if you register with the elections commission. In previous years, an application has opened mid-year to fill vacant at-large rep seats, which could be a potential course of action if there remain any open positions after elections.
You’ll have the opportunity to familiarize yourself with the students running to represent you at Meet the Candidates on Thursday, March 26 in 121 HUB Noontime Lounge and the Executive Debate on Thursday, March 19 in HUB 233A. Both events will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
The 2020 UPUA elections will be held on Wednesday, April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
At-Large Representatives
- Aarathi Kallur
- Adeline Mishler
- Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson
- Cam McColgan
- Daniel Risser
- Erin Boas
- Jacob Klipstein
- Joshua Reynolds
- Kara Dolusio
- Keri Eiben
- Mati McIntyre
- Megan Dalo
- Noah Robertson
- Samantha Browne
- Sarah Jordan
- Steven Zhang
- Tim Tierney
- Tom Dougherty
- Yoo Jin Jeon
Academic Representatives
College of Agricultural Sciences
College of Arts and Architecture
Smeal College of Business
- Rainer Foley-DeFiore
- Rodney Burgwin
Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications
- Lakyn Meeder
College of Earth & Mineral Sciences
- Amanda Byrd
College of Education
- Amy Garry
- Ethan Benjamin
College of Engineering
- Subohi Agarwal
- Sydney Gibbard
College of Health & Human Development
- Patricia Birungi
College of Information Sciences & Technology
- Brian Schultz
- Matt Peterson
College of the Liberal Arts
- Najee Rodriguez
College of Nursing
Division of Undergraduate Studies
- Manny Almonte
Eberly College of Science
- Alex Jena
- Cara Fliegel
Schreyer Honors College
- Lewis Richardson
This year, candidates are allowed to cross-file and run for both an executive ticket and a legislative ticket. However, if a candidate is elected to both positions, he or she will be disqualified from the legislative position. The person with the next highest number of votes is given the seat.
Candidates can begin campaigning on Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m.
