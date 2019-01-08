UPUA Accepting Applications For At-Large Rep Vacancies

Do you have a burning passion for helping others? A deep desire to better student life? A passion for Penn State?

The University Park Undergraduate Association is currently accepting applications to fill its four (!) at-large representative vacancies.

Vacancies can be expected between semesters when students who served in the Assembly during the fall decide to study abroad, take off-campus internships, or pursue other opportunities. This leaves the door open for other students to leave their mark on Penn State’s recognized student government in the spring.

UPUA is accepting applications on a rolling basis, but the official deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 11.

To apply for an at-large position, all you need to do is fill out the form online, which is pretty straightforward. You’ll need to provide some basic info about yourself and answer the following questions:

Why are you interested in this position and joining the UPUA?

What is your knowledge of the UPUA and how the organization functions?

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

What new initiatives do you want to work on in order to better Penn State student body?

Once you finish the form and upload your résumé, you may be contacted to interview with the Steering Committee of UPUA leadership.

The Assembly will swear in new Schreyer Honors College representative Noelle Musolino Wednesday night at its first meeting of the semester. At-large representatives are expected to be named in the next few weeks and subsequently sworn in.

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.