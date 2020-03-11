Penn State Athletics Closes All Home Games To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Penn State Athletics has announced that all home games will be closed off to fans through Friday, April 3.
Although all of Penn State’s practices and home games scheduled from now until that day will go on as scheduled, only a select number of people will be allowed into home games. That list includes:
- Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics
- Participating student-athletes, coaches, and staffers
- Families of participating student-athletes, coaches, and staffers
- Members of the media
- Recruits
The most notable sporting event scheduled to take place on campus are the Big Ten hockey tournament’s semifinal, which will get started at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State hockey is set to take on Minnesota in the one-game semifinal round, and all fans with tickets to that event will be reimbursed. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The university will send out another communication to those who bought tickets to the game through Penn State or Minnesota’s ticket offices and TicketMaster. If the Nittany Lions win on Saturday night, they’ll host the final at Pegula Ice Arena on March 21. That game will also be closed off to fans if it takes place.
“We regret that our fans will not be able to attend the affected home events,” Penn State Athletics said in a press release. “Please know that these measures were taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, community and event guests as the priority.”
The athletic department also said that it’ll continue to work with the university and its coronavirus task force. Classes at all of Penn State’s campuses will be held remotely beginning on Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 3 as another precaution taken in response to the current coronavirus outbreak.
Penn State men’s lacrosse will also play two home games from now until April 3. The team will host Lehigh on Saturday, March 21 before opening Big Ten play at home against Maryland eight days later.
The 2020 US Olympic Wrestling trials are slated to take place on April 4 and 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center. It’s currently unclear whether or not fans will be allowed into that event.
