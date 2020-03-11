Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus

Penn State has canceled all in-person classes until April 3 out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Wednesday. The plan is to resume classes on April 6 at the earliest.

The university will be open for faculty and staff, but all students at all campus locations are strongly discourage from returning to campus or State College for the time being. Residence halls and campus dining facilities are also closed, but arrangements can be made to retrieve belongings. The university will work with international students and students with extenuating circumstances on an individual basis to make housing arrangements. Students should contact their campus Housing office for more information.

In-person lectures will instead be replaced by digital alternatives and likely rely strongly on already-utilized platforms like Canvas. These temporary changes will go into effect on Monday, March 16 after spring break. Arrangements will be made for any student without access to a computer or internet at home.

Additionally, all non-essential events will be canceled, rescheduled, or offered virtually until April 6.

“It remains our goal to take the necessary, active steps to confront this public health threat and manage our risks,” President Eric Barron said in a letter to the university community.

Penn State is the latest university to cancel classes for multiple weeks in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus and sanitize facilities. Many universities around the country, including Ohio State, Rutgers, Indiana, and Michigan State have already done so. Fellow Pennsylvania universities Bucknell and West Chester have even gone as far as to suspend all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

So far, there have been 13 presumed and two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. None have been found in Centre County, but with students home and traveling for spring break, this new policy seems to be taking a very proactive step as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Boas, McKay Face Off In First Contested Race For Student Body President Since 2017 After Cody Heaton and Laura McKinney both ran unopposed the last two years, this is the first contested race on the executive ticket since 2017.