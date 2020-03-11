Penn State Hoops To Play Indiana In Big Ten Tournament Second Round

Penn State men’s basketball will take on Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 12 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The No. 11 seeded Hoosiers took care of No. 14 Nebraska 89-64 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round.

The Nittany Lions are the No. 6 seed in this year’s tournament, and split two games with Indiana during the regular season. Pat Chambers’ squad beat the Hoosiers 64-49 at the Bryce Jordan Center in their first meeting, but fell 68-60 on a road trip to Bloomington.

Penn State will need to focus on shutting down Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. The freshman forward is leading the Hoosiers with 13.6 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He also plays an average of nearly 30 minutes.

Archie Miller’s squad posted a 19-12 record during the regular season and a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. Indiana’s biggest wins include upsets over Michigan State and Iowa, but it’s struggled to say consistent against conference opponents. The Hoosiers failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament last season, and will likely need a deep run in the conference tournament for a shot at this year’s big dance.

Thursday night’s contest is scheduled to tip off 25 minutes after No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Purdue face off at 6:30 p.m. You can catch the game on the Big Ten Network.

