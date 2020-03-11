Penn Staters Both Pissed & Pleased Over Extended Spring Break, Transition To Online Classes
Penn State sent students, parents, and alumni into a frenzy Wednesday afternoon when the university announced it would suspend face-to-face, on-campus instruction through April 3 to combat the coronavirus. The university plans to resume classes on Monday, April 6.
Penn Staters had mixed reactions to the groundbreaking news. Some were pleased to see the university take precautions against the pandemic, while others believed the verdict was hasty and unnecessary.
Naturally, students took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the university’s decision.
Not everyone was #MadOnline, though. Some students were rather pleased to see Penn State taking precautions against the coronavirus.
Some also expressed concern over their tuition and room and board payments, as well as paychecks, now that they’ll be essentially home-schooled until early April while campus is empty.
So is my refund coming as cash or check? I got Venmo and Cashapp too just lmk— Ziggy Bernard (@ZiggyBernard) March 11, 2020
We’re in uncharted territory, folks. Godspeed!
