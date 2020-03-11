Penn Staters Both Pissed & Pleased Over Extended Spring Break, Transition To Online Classes

Penn State sent students, parents, and alumni into a frenzy Wednesday afternoon when the university announced it would suspend face-to-face, on-campus instruction through April 3 to combat the coronavirus. The university plans to resume classes on Monday, April 6.

Penn Staters had mixed reactions to the groundbreaking news. Some were pleased to see the university take precautions against the pandemic, while others believed the verdict was hasty and unnecessary.

Naturally, students took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the university’s decision.

Now Penn State is holding classes online starting next week — Lys (@alyssaaa_r) March 11, 2020

Penn State: we’re not going online



Two days later: we ARE *online* — Anička (@volcanicashe) March 11, 2020

DOWN GOES PENN STATE! — Evan Cheney (@Echeney69) March 11, 2020

I know this isn’t the end of my Penn State story but I’m so lucky to have had the experiences that I did. I just hope I get one more day back on campus as a student :( — lizz cooney (@liz_cooney) March 11, 2020

All Penn State classes to take place remotely beginning March 16th until April 3rd pic.twitter.com/20w3rgN9yT — PSU FACTS (@PSU_FACTS) March 11, 2020

Penn state soft ass shit now — Mike McCarthy’s Personal Assistant (@Leighanne_SKYE) March 11, 2020

me dissecting my starfish in virtual bio lab #PennState pic.twitter.com/Y0qRdMkH1R — 𝖗𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖔 (@robinmailum) March 11, 2020

Penn State should set the optimistic goal of having graduations, but I seriously doubt it. — Cory V Lestochi (@Cory_Lestochi) March 11, 2020

penn state canceled school but idc, one of my tweets from earlier today is popping off — g brack! (@Satur9_Sway) March 11, 2020

school closing for a month will now be the sole reason for my depression @penn_state i miss you — gabby (@gabbytriolo) March 11, 2020

Yo what am I supposed to do about my books that are still up at school @penn_state is this over glorified flu too dangerous for me to go get them? How do you expect me to do my classes online without them? — james (@james_razzi) March 11, 2020

ur joking penn state right? — Megan Moore (@morticiasivy) March 11, 2020

Penn state really said fuck all y’all don’t come back here MAAM I NEED MY SHIT I LEFT BEHIND ! — N I N Ä (@kristiina72) March 11, 2020

Lmfao penn State canceled classes so if u need me I’m gonna be holed up in the mountains for three weeks — Zach&Cheese (@e1diabloblanco) March 11, 2020

Me when Penn State says we are going cyber pic.twitter.com/ML3SxYM3SX — Alexa (@alexahromiak72) March 11, 2020

Not everyone was #MadOnline, though. Some students were rather pleased to see Penn State taking precautions against the coronavirus.

new job today and pennstate just made all classes online what a lovely day — RW (@Raymilliano) March 11, 2020

Well, I am glad I refinished my attic (home office) and bought a nice big white board. #PennState #COVID19 #zoom — Jeff Barr (@Barr_Econ) March 11, 2020

summertime came early thanks to penn state — ‎أميرة (@amiracimo) March 11, 2020

Penn State canceling on campus classes until April lets gooo pic.twitter.com/Pwnd1yUeTP — . (@Jasko10i) March 11, 2020

Penn State just got online classes — tiff. (@ElizaTiffany) March 11, 2020

Penn State is officially closed until April 6th Maybe this whole corona virus scare isn’t such a bad thing after all — Dakota Minotti (@MinottiDakota) March 11, 2020

PENN STATE CLASSES ARE CANCELLED BC OF CORONAVIRUS SMMSKSKSKS I WON — Saoni (@seIgrevivaI) March 11, 2020

THEY CLOSED PENN STATE pic.twitter.com/SamzdAkT5e — 𝖏𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖓 (@MilabuReigns) March 11, 2020

Good to see Penn State do the right thing here https://t.co/eXimWebVBy — Mary Clarke (@marycclarke) March 11, 2020

Some also expressed concern over their tuition and room and board payments, as well as paychecks, now that they’ll be essentially home-schooled until early April while campus is empty.

So is my refund coming as cash or check? I got Venmo and Cashapp too just lmk — Ziggy Bernard (@ZiggyBernard) March 11, 2020

Sooo ummm Penn State what about your employees? Cause I have bills to pay — West African Poodle (@atanimaa_) March 11, 2020

I’m paying all this tuition at penn state to go to an online college for 3 weeks. Ok — Emmy C (@EmmmyChan) March 11, 2020

We’re in uncharted territory, folks. Godspeed!

