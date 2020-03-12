Penn State Announces Temporary Housing Access Hours During Campus Closure

Penn State Housing sent a mass email to on-campus residents Thursday afternoon detailing its procedures for allowing temporary residence hall access during the university’s closure to help students to retrieve any belongings they left behind.

“The University recognizes that students may need personal belongings that are in student residence halls rooms, especially items necessary for remote learning,” Housing’s statement reads.

Students will be allowed to return to their on-campus residences on Friday, March 13, Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It should be noted that Penn State will be closed entirely on Saturday, March 14, and no staff will be around to assist residents outside these hours.

Upon arriving, students should visit their respective commons desks and present their Penn State IDs to staff there. They’ll then be granted temporary building access for 30 minutes to retrieve any “essential personal items” before promptly leaving campus.

Students who aren’t able to leave Penn State or return home due to these circumstances may request temporary on-campus housing. To do so, they should email Housing and Food Services’ Assignment Office from their Penn State Outlook account and put “remote-learning housing” in the subject line.

Although temporary housing access will be granted, Penn State strongly discourages students from returning to campus and urges them to remain home if possible. They won’t be able to live in their on-campus residences and on-campus food services will not be available.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]