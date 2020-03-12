Penn State Student-Athletes Share Reactions To Big Ten’s Cancellation Of Winter And Spring Sports

The Big Ten canceled all winter and spring sports for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year Thursday afternoon. The decision riled up fans and student-athletes alike, but the latter were much more emotional as their seasons (or careers!) came to an abrupt end.

Student-athletes from several Penn State teams took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to express their feelings on the cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heartbroken — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) March 12, 2020

2020 not it man!! #INGODITRUST — Jamari Wheeler (@Jamariwheeler5) March 12, 2020

It sucks knowing that the time we put in for this long season, injuries that we withstand, and the mental roller coaster we endeavor will be taken away. Everything happens for a reason though. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/72HQdbpehf — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) March 12, 2020

Not the way I thought my senior year would end but a huge thank you to @PennStateMHKY and it’s fans, @TheRoarZone, my fellow seniors, teammates and everyone that made 4 years so special #WeAre https://t.co/9OkkS0V0B9 — Brandon Biro (@bbiro22) March 12, 2020

Not how I imagined my last year as a collegiate athlete to end but very fortunate for the relationships I’ve made the last 4 years. To my fellow classmates, thank you. Thank you @PennStateMHKY and everyone involved for making it an incredible experience. #WeAre https://t.co/1PGCGWXJ3t — Nate Sucese (@nate_sucese) March 12, 2020

Thank you @JustinJBasch this means a lot. I’m having a lot of feeling about what is going on right now that I’m having a hard time expressing. https://t.co/neGxgAgS8v — Vincenzo Joseph (@CenzoJoseph) March 12, 2020

Sad to see senior year ending like this. Tough thinking that we won’t put on a Nittany Lion jersey again. Thank you @PennStateMHKY #WEARE https://t.co/DKvlEWBhXd — Liam Folkes (@liamfolkes26) March 12, 2020

Man so y’all gone postpone my pro-day ? man record my drills and send them out. https://t.co/sE5t2mBJY8 — SLIDE SUGA (@Kj_hamler) March 12, 2020

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]