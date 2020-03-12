PSU news by
Penn State Student-Athletes Share Reactions To Big Ten’s Cancellation Of Winter And Spring Sports

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
3/12/20 7:45 pm

The Big Ten canceled all winter and spring sports for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year Thursday afternoon. The decision riled up fans and student-athletes alike, but the latter were much more emotional as their seasons (or careers!) came to an abrupt end.

Student-athletes from several Penn State teams took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to express their feelings on the cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I have typed out about 6 different long paragraphs but the words im coming up with arent matching the emotion im feeling… John 19:30

