Big Ten Cancels All Sports For Remainder Of Year Due To Coronavirus

First, they requested students studying abroad in affected countries to return home. Then, they canceled spring break trips. Then, they moved classes online. Then, they said no fans could attend sporting events. Then, a conference tournament was canceled. And now, sports are done for the rest of the school year at Penn State and across the Big Ten.

Just after the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten followed suit by canceling all sports through the end of the current school year, the conference announced in a release. A moratorium has also been placed on all recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten, which canceled its basketball tournament earlier in the day, is the latest conference to cancel sports for the remainder of the school year, following the Ivy League and Patriot League, which initially generated plenty of criticism when doing so. The ACC, SEC, and Pac-12 have all suspended athletics for the time being.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the release said.

Suspending all sports is the latest precaution taken by the powers that be as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world. It follows a series of changes at the university, conference, and NCAA levels, which have impacted study abroad programs, in-person classes, and pretty much every corner of every university community around the country.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

