Penn State Suspends Admitted Student Programs, Campus Visits Until April 6

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/12/20 5:48 pm

In response to the ever-developing coronavirus pandemic, Penn State Admissions has suspended all activities relating to “Admitted Students Programs, Prospective Student events, and campus visitation” through April 6, the university announced Thursday.

The announcement follows Penn State’s decision to cancel all in-person classes until April 3 out of precaution to the virus. The university plans to resume classes on April 6 at the earlier. In the meantime, all students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus or State College.

Penn State’s decision translates to momentary cancellations of accepted student days, campus tours, and college-specific tours and events around campus for prospective students. According to Admissions’ website, the earliest Admitted Student Programs would resume is Friday, April 10, which had sessions listed for several academic colleges at University Park.

Admissions also stated it would remain flexible and “continue accepting student application materials up to May 1, 2020” to accommodate students impacted by the outbreak.

“We are here to help you as you work through the application process for Penn State,” the statement reads. “Please be assured that your health and safety, and the health and safety of the entire Penn State community is of utmost importance to us.”

Anyone with questions regarding the admissions process and Penn State’s new policies is encouraged to email Admissions or call 1-(814)-865-5471.

You can stay up to date on Penn State’s response to the coronavirus by visiting its dedicated website.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

