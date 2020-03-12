The Killers To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center October 6

Fans will be coming out of their cages (read: self-quarantine) and doing just fine to see The Killers this fall.

All jokes aside, The Killers will bring their “Imploding The Mirage” tour to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, October 6 alongside special guest singer-songwriter Johnny Marr.

The Las Vegas-based rock band is arguably best known for many hit singles including “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “When We Were Young.” The Killers have received seven Grammy Award nominations and will tour to celebrate their sixth studio album, “Imploding The Mirage,” which is set to be released on May 29.

Ticket sales for the concert will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20 on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $29.50 to $99.50. As always, students will be eligible for a discounted ticket, but more information on that will be released on the BJC’s Ticketmaster page in the coming days.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m., while the show will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Killers’ performance at the BJC will precede country star Chris Stapleton’s first-ever performance in Happy Valley, which is set for the same time two days later.

