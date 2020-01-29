Chris Stapleton To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center October 8

The Bryce Jordan Center’s love affair with country stars just keeps on growing.

The arena announced Wednesday morning that country star Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to the BJC on Thursday, October 8.

The Grammy, ACM, CMA, Billboard, and CMT Award-winning artist will bring along special guests Marty Stuart & Brent Cobb throughout his tour. Stapleton is arguably best known for numerous hit singles including “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Parachute,” “Broken Halos,” and “Fire Away.”

Ticket sales for Stapleton’s performance will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, and start at $69.75 per person. As always, students will be eligible for a discounted ticket, but more information on that will be released on the BJC’s Ticketmaster page in the coming days.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. that night, while the performance is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The concert will mark Stapleton’s first-ever visit to Happy Valley. He joins a star-studded recent lineup of country artists including Luke Combs and Jason Aldean.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

