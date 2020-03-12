UPDATE: Campus Rec Facilities Closed Until April 6

Update 2:20 p.m. Friday, March 13: Penn State has announced that its campus recreation facilities will be closed through April 6.

.@PennStateCRec facilities closed at University Park through April 6: https://t.co/027CSqjbn3 — Penn State (@penn_state) March 13, 2020

“The University understands the role that Campus Recreation’s facilities and offerings play in the fitness and wellness of the Penn State community. But in the best interest of the campus community, the University has decided to temporarily close recreation facilities and halt programs,” Penn State said in a release. “The closure includes the Intramural Building, White Building, Hepper Fitness Center at Rec Hall, McCoy Natatorium, and West Fields. While access to the Stone Valley Outdoor Recreation Area will remain, Campus Recreation operations and offices will be closed.”

Original Story: Penn State Campus Recreation will maintain limited hours of operation for its recreational facilities and programs in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Thursday morning.

Campus Recreation is maintaining limited hours of operation for informal recreation in the IM Building, McCoy Natatorium, and Tennis Center. In addition, all Campus Recreation programs and services are canceled until further notice. https://t.co/0PotN8nilW https://t.co/wae38h45GR — Penn State Campus Recreation (@PennStateCRec) March 12, 2020

Modified hours of operation for Penn State’s three open facilities are as follows:

Intramural Building Monday – Friday | 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday – Sunday | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McCoy Natatorium Monday – Friday | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Center Monday – Friday | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



All other on-campus facilities, such as Rec Hall and White Building, are closed for recreation until further notice. Campus Rec also stated all other programs and services, likely including intramural sports and similar activities, are canceled until further notice as well.

Additionally, the IM Building’s bouldering wall will remain open, but its climbing wall will be closed until further notice. The former is currently undergoing renovations but should be “back online” by Sunday.

Campus Rec’s modified schedule follows Penn State’s decision to cancel all in-person classes from March 16 to April 3. The university plans to resume instruction on April 6. Although the school will be open for faculty and staff, students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus or State College for the time being.

You can stay up to date on Penn State’s coronavirus policies by visiting its dedicated website and read more about Campus Rec’s latest policy changes here.

