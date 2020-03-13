CATA To Remain In Reduced Service Until April 3
The Center Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced on Thursday that it will continue operating under a reduced service schedule for the majority of Penn State’s remote period, opening full services back up April 3.
The organization originally announced this suspension of service Wednesday, but later released a full statement regarding its response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
Regular campus service will be reduced to only the Blue Loop operating Monday through Friday, and the Red Link operating Monday through Saturday. There will be no White Loop or Green Link services offered until the reduced service period ends, which could happen April 3 at the earliest.
Penn State is tentatively planning to resume in-person classes on April 6, and CATA will resume full service three days earlier to accommodate the influx of people returning to town.
A large selection of routes that are not designed to handle high capacities will also not operate during this period. This included the HU, NE, NV, RC, RP, VE, VN and WE routes. More information detailing specific routes and trips are available on page 19 of the CATA ride guide. CATA also recommends checking its mobile app for live service updates or contacting its customer service office at 814-238-2282 with any further concerns.
CATA also included in the release that the organization increased its deep cleaning efforts in February as an initial response to the coronavirus outbreak. CATA is also prepared to alter services further in order to cooperate with CDC guidelines on transportation.
