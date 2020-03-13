Drake Bell’s Phyrst Performances Rescheduled For September 1

Drake Bell’s two upcoming performances at the Phyrst have been moved from March 16 to Tuesday, September 1 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, his team announced Friday.

“After speaking with Drake Bell’s people in the last few days we have come to a decision to reschedule his appearances at The Phyrst on March 16th. As unfortunate as this is, we all feel based on government recommendations and for the safety of the general public, this is the best decision for all of us at this time,” Lack Love owner Drew Zimmerman said. “While we did everything we could to prevent rescheduling, certain circumstances including the absence of our loyal student customers have led us to come to this decision.”

The former Nickelodeon star and singer-songwriter will still perform two shows, 10 p.m. and midnight, respectively, at the Beaver Ave. bar as well as a meet-and-greet at the Phyrst at approximately 8 p.m.

Anyone who previously purchased tickets to the show or meet-and-greet may still use them in the fall. However, they can be fully refunded after filling out a form here.

Most Penn State students remember Bell co-starring alongside Josh Peck in fan-favorite Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake and Josh” from 2004 to 2007. His original song “Found a Way” served as the show’s memorable theme song. He also made several guest appearances on “The Amanda Show.”

He’s produced three studio albums since turning his attention to music full time, most recently “Ready Steady Go!” in 2014. His previous records — “Telegraph” and “It’s Only Time” — were released in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Bell’s most recent release was the single “All Alone at the Disco,” which premiered in December.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

